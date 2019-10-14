Travis Scott Injures His Leg During Rowdy Rolling Loud Festival Concert

Travis Scott suffered a knee injury during his Rolling Loud concert at Citi Field in New York on Saturday night. He was performing “Butterfly Effect” and jumping up and down when he landed wrong and fell to the ground. He was clearly in pain and wasn’t really able to move around so he continued performing in the same spot where he fell.

Crew members came on stage to check on him and Scott told the crowd that he thought he broke his knee. “I ain’t going to lie, I think I just broke my knee right now. But this show cannot stop,” he told the audience.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A concert-goer caught the aftermath that shows Scott doubled over in pain. There’s no word on what his injury actually is.

Travis Scott legitimately believes he broke his knee right now at Rolling Loud but refuses to let the show stop 🥺

pic.twitter.com/CTRGbb1jfv — LA FLAME FANPAGE 🎠 (@bathingrage) October 13, 2019

Scott is continuing to tour and release new music after his surprising split from Kylie Jenner earlier this month. The couple, who share a daughter named Stormi, seemed very happy together just a few weeks before their breakup.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” Jenner told Playboy during a Q&A with Scott. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,” she said, talking to Scott. “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

The two also spoke to Ellen Degeneres about their relationship. “When [Travis] and Stormi play together, it’s the most funny thing ever,” she explained. “They scream and they yell and he makes her fly all over the house. They have so much fun together.”

“You know that just takes over your whole body,” Scott said. “I never thought I could just like love something so hard you know. It’s crazy.”