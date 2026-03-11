Tommy DeCarlo, Singer From Rock Band Boston, Dead at 60 — Cause of Death Released

Tommy DeCarlo, lead singer for the rock band Boston, has died at age 60.

DeCarlo’s wife, Annie, and his children, Talia and Tommy Jr., confirmed on Facebook Monday that the musician had died that day following a battle with brain cancer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026,” the family’s statement began. “After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end.”

They added, “During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another,” signing off, “Rest in peace, Dad. With love, Annie, Talia & Tommy Jr.”

DeCarlo’s family set up a GoFundMe to cover the cost of the singer’s treatments prior to his death, which as of Wednesday has raised over $58,000.

“In late September, Dad suffered a sudden brain bleed and underwent an emergency craniotomy,” the GoFundMe description revealed. “During surgery, doctors discovered two melanoma masses on his brain and another spot on his lungs. He amazed us by recovering from the surgery and beginning treatment, but before he could complete it, he had another brain bleed and was hospitalized from November 27th to December 27th.”

After completing acute inpatient therapy, DeCarlo’s family wrote that he was “back on track with treatments” from his oncology team, adding, “Our Dad is strong. He is a fighter. And he’s giving this battle everything he’s got — but he needs your help on this one.”

DeCarlo joined Boston as the lead vocalist following the death of band member Brad Delp, who died by suicide in March 2007. DeCarlo would tour with the band for more than a decade before his death, and he also released two records with his son under the band name Decarlo — Lightning Strikes Twice (2020) and Dancing in the Moonlight (2022).

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 09: Tommy DeCarlo of Boston performs on stage at Alice Cooper’s 21st Annual Christmas Pudding at Celebrity Theatre on December 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Following DeCarlo’s death, Boston founder Tom Scholz remembered his bandmate as a “gifted artist,” “top-tier live performer” and “dedicated father” to his children.

“This morning Tommy lost his fight with cancer. Everyone who has heard Tommy sing on stage, or on BOSTON albums, knows what a gifted artist he was, but few know how hard he worked to fill that role of BOSTON’s lead vocalist, and to turn himself into a top-tier live performer – or more importantly, what a dedicated father he was to his children,” Scholz said in a statement provided to USA Today.

“Tommy was a competitive athlete and yet a gentle soul who his son and many others remember as a sweet man who did not deserve to be cut down at such a young age,” he continued. “It’s not surprising that one of his favorite BOSTON songs to sing was ‘To Be a Man.’”

“While many people will remember Tommy giving his audience amazing live performances, I will remember him as the incredible singer who appeared out of nowhere to rescue BOSTON in 2007, and gave all of us with the band 10 additional years of performing our most memorable live shows,” Scholz concluded. “Rest in peace Tommy, you did know what it took to be a man.”