‘The Voice’: West Coast Viewers Lash out Over Live Voting

The Voice began its live voting rounds on Monday night, but there was a major flaw in the system.

As the show began, West Coast viewers pointed out that there was no way for them to honestly cast votes due to the show’s broadcast delay.

Most of the U.S. gets to enjoy the show live as it happens, starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. However, NBC delays all its programs until 8 p.m. PT on its West Coast affiliates.

That means that when the voting windows open and close during live episodes, the west side of the U.S. is left out. They can still vote on the show’s official app and Twitter, but they can not honestly vote based on each performer’s nightly effort.

Dedicated viewers were very displeased with this delay, and took to Twitter so share their gripes.

“The REAL Time Vote is not fair for viewers who live on the West Coast,” viewer Andrea King wrote. “How are supposed to vote on the performances when we can’t see them?”

Viewer Lyn Meadows added, “Once again you all are disenfranchising the West Coast. Which, [by the way] is where the show is filmed. Disappointed and frustrated!”

However, not all fans sulked over the broadcast delays. Some helped each other out by letting them know when voting windows open so they can at least vote for those they have been pulling for in recent weeks.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Trae Patton

