‘The Voice’ Fans Furious Over Broadcast Delay

Some The Voice fans missed out on the opening section of the show due to severe weather broadcasts, and they were not happy.

A storm travelled through Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday evening with brief but heavy rains. A tornado watch was in effect until 11 p.m. and several surrounding areas were still receiving bad weather.

This led to numerous local news stations interrupting their usual broadcast schedules for severe weather coverage. One of those stations was NBC affiliate WSMV, whose coverage spilled into the 7 p.m. CT start of The Voice.

As typical in these situations, fans of the show began sending heated messages to the news station in an attempt to get The Voice back up and running.

“WSMV needs to get the weather people off the air,” viewer John Shipley wrote. “We get it. Some areas other than Nashville are having storms. Stop showing off technology.”

Another fan added, “I’m really hoping to see The Voice on time tonight. I do appreciate the half a day of school I got off today that wasn’t necessary. That was a nice treat. Can you do me this one more favor and let The Voice Air Tonight?

Some fans even went as far as suggesting alternative ways the station could cover the storms that would not interfere with The Voice‘s latest episodes. Some suggested the use of a lower-third alert system and other opted the station just stop worrying about the severe weather all together.

“Don’t screw up The Voice for weather!” one viewer wrote. “Tell people to go outside and monitor the weather themselves. By the time the storm hits electricity will be off, so they can’t watch TV. Standing outside is the best weather predictor.”

Another Voice fan suggested, “Put the weather radar in the corner [and] talk during commercials!”

However, The Voice faithful were not the only fans of reality TV singing competitions that were out of luck on Monday night. ABC affilliate WKRN also delayed American Idol viewings for its severe weather coverage.

“I would love to watch [American Idol] if WKRN would let us!,” one fan wrote.

Luckily for WSMV’s viewership, The Voice began airing around 7:30 p.m., but they still missed out on the first half of the show. There were also still more weather interruptions afterwards, so they might just have to stream it online later.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

