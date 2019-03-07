The Prodigy singer Keith Flint’s cause of death was allegedly suicide, according to a new statement from the band.

Taking to Instagram, the band issued a statement on Flint’s passing, seemingly confirming what has been suspected.

“The news is true , I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend,” the statement read. “I’m shell shocked, f—in angry, confused and heart broken ….. r.i.p brother.”

Many of the band’s fans have since commented on the post, with one fan saying, “So sad about this and so sorry for dear Keith bless him. A true legend. My condolences to you all. He’ll be missed forever.”

“Sad, very sad. Thank you Keith, for all the energy and motivation you have given. Rest in Peace. My Condolences to the relatives,” someone else commented.

“I listened to the prodigy for over a decade ever since I was like 4. No one else I would listen too. And even though I haven’t listened to them for a long time some of my best memories were from being little and blasting, no good start the dance, out of space, and the whole of the invaders must die over and over,” another fan wrote.

“I will or always be [grateful] for the whole of prodigy back from when it was one guy mixing and from becoming a trio. RIP to Kieth. I like to think he’s still killing it on the mike and mixers even now. Thanks for everything. I will never forget you. And never forget the prodigy,” the fan continued.

Following the news of Flint’s death, The Prodigy posted a separate statement on Twitter that read, “It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”

They later announced, “Following the tragic death of Keith Flint all forthcoming Prodigy shows will be cancelled with immediate effect.”

Flint was 49 years old at the time of his death. There is currently no word on when or if a public memorial will take place.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).