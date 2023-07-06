The Eagles Announce Goodbye Tour After 52 Years Together

The Eagles are retiring for good after one last tour. The legendary rock band announced on Thursday that their upcoming world tour, "The Long Goodbye" would be their last ever. They have been touring for over five decades, and they are ready to end on a high note.

"Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages," the band said in a public statement last week. "The Long Goodbye" tour will feature Steely Dan as a special guest performer as well as Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill. Deacon Frey will play with the band in place of the late Glenn Frey. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 14, 2023.

The tour itself kicks off on Sept. 7, 2023 in New York City, then takes The Eagles throughout North America to begin. So far, only 13 dates have been set in stone, but the tour is expected to expand in the coming months. Steely Dan will open for The Eagles at least through those 13 concerts.

The Eagles formed in 1972, and this is not the first time they've drifted apart in their five decades together. The band broke up in 1980 primarily due to tensions between Frey and guitarist Don Felder, leaving things on bad terms. In 1982, a reporter from PEOPLE asked Henley if they would ever play together again, and he famously said: "when hell freezes over." Finally, after 14 years the band reunited for a live special called Hell Freezes Over. A few years later, Felder was fired from the band in another dramatic turn.

The band has toured and played throughout the years since, though they had a hiatus in 2016 when Frey passed away from a series of complications with his rheumatoid arthritis. He was 67 years old. His son Deacon played with the band for four years after that, but announced that he would leave the group in 2021 to "forge his own path."

With the band saying its final farewell to fans, Deacon is back on board for one more tour. The Eagles' "The Long Goodbye" tour kicks off in September in North America. VIP tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 12 and general ticket sales begin on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. ET.