Pink Came for a Twitter Troll and the Internet Gave Her a Standing Ovation

After Pink shut down a Twitter troll who criticized her flu-ridden performance of the national anthem at the Super Bowl, the internet gave her a standing ovation of sorts.

Following her performance of the national anthem ahead of the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, Pink was met with a swarm of love and support online from those praising her act. But one Twitter user felt a little different.

“If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you’re dumb [Super Bowl],” the person tweeted.

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer was quick to respond with her own sassy remark, writing “Yeah but [at least] I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch.”

Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning https://t.co/SfLQr9hVTq — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

Her comment, which caused the original troll to delete his tweet, was immediately met with applause from her fans online.

“You were awesome! [Please] keep doing you,” one fan commented on the tweet.

“Dude got retweeted out of existence,” one person remarked, which was followed by another person commenting “That right there… is an image of a the remains of a regretful tweet.”

“You were awesome!! Haters gotta hate,” someone else wrote.

Pink followed her comment with a more positive message, sharing a picture of herself with her daughter, Willow, and thanking fans for supporting her performance.

All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through. Thankyou for all of your love and support. We ❤️ you. #SuperBowl2018 pic.twitter.com/x9M6XYV3Ny — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

Pink fought through the flu all weekend to keep performing. During a pre-Super Bowl show on Friday, she did her best to fight through it, but had to call the show short after performing “So What.”

She told the crowd at the show that her children were responsible for the illness. They “cough into my mouth and I can’t stop them ’cause they’re so cute,” she said at the Nomadic Live at the Armory in Minneapolis.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” she wrote on Instagram after rehearsals. “My chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare.”

When she finally took to the field to sing the national anthem, though, she pulled it off perfectly.