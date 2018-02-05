Justin Timberlake Gears up for ‘Lazy Sunday’ Before Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake is ready for his big moment in the middle of Super Bowl LII. The pop star posted a photo on Instagram, showing himself at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“Lazy Sunday,” the halftime show performer wrote, adding #SBLII. He was bundled up in the photo, and showing off the special pass he needed to get inside the stadium.

Lazy Sunday. #SBLII A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 4, 2018 at 2:08pm PST

Timberlake is also on at least one important list. The singer is one of Tom Brady’s man crushes. Timberlake said the feeling is mutual.

“I’d say he’s on my list. The feeling is reciprocated, if you want to make this official,” Timberlake said during his pre-game press conference last week.

Timberlake is this year’s Super Bowl halftime show performer. On Friday, he released his new album, Man of the Woods, and will head out on tour this year.

There are rumors he will feature a Prince hologram to pay tribute to the late artist, who was from Minneapolis. That was denied by Prince’s family, but an NFL source told the Star Tribune it was still happening.

However, a reunion with *NSYNC is reportedly not in the cards. Joey Fatone has also told TMZ on multiple occasions that *NSYNC is not performing. Most recently, he told the site he would bet $10,000 on a reunion not happening.

Timberlake will perform after the second quarter. Rehearsal footage leaked, showing him performing the Trolls song “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

