Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show Spurs 534% Sales Gain

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show had been met with mixed reactions, but the event spured a 534% sales gain for his music.

Tracks like “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” and “Filthy,” which is the first single off of his new album Man of the Woods, saw huge leaps in download numbers, with the latter selling an estimated 6,000 downloads on Feb. 4.

It also benefited the sales on Prince’s song “I Would Die 4 U,” which Timberlake performed in the middle of the set with a large video of Prince projected on a white screen behind him.

That track sold a whopping 38,000 downloads on Feb.4, whereas the day prior it had sold 6,000, according to THR.

While his halftime show turned out to be light on surprises, many had been speculating for weeks if *NSYNC or Janet Jackson would show up to perform with him.

In an interview from January, Timberlake opened up about that notorious Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction that took place while he performed with Jackson and admitted that he “stumbled” in the aftermath.

While speaking to Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, Timberlake was asked about the incident and replied, “Yeah and I stumbled through it, to be quite honest.”

“I had my wires crossed, and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go, like, ‘OK, well, you know, you can’t change what’s happened but you can move forward and learn from it,’ ” he continued.

Lowe asked if Timberlake and Jackson had resolved that event between the two of them, to which the “Cry Me A River” singer confirmed that they “absolutely” had, as reported by E! News.

“And I don’t know that a lot of people know that,” Timberlake added. “I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

Being that, at the time, he was on the cusp of taking the Super Bowl halftime show stage again in just a few weeks, Timberlake assured fans and critics alike that nothing like that would happen this time around.

“It’s just one of those things were you go like, ‘Yeah, what do you want me to say? We’re not going to do that again,’ ” he said confidently.

Lowe and Timberlake also discussed why the singer hadn’t worked with Pharell Williams and Chad Hugo (music production duo The Neptunes) since his debut solo album Justified, to which Timberlake answered very cautiously.

“I was not able to work with Pharrell out of a—and I’ve got to say this the right way because I don’t want to blame anybody for anything but it did change the course of things for a minute,” he began.

“Everyone remembers [the hip hop duo] Clipse. Clipse was signed to Jive Records, which I was signed to. I don’t know what went on with their deal, but I do remember that Pharrell was very adamant about getting them out of the deal. So it became from my understanding, you know, it became challenging for him to work with any Jive artist at that point,” Timberlake explained.

He followed up by revealing that he was “extremely hurt being caught up in the middle of it.” However, he also confessed that he had “a s— load of money stolen from me by somebody else when I was in the group.”

“I had already gone through, like, legal troubles and I kind of felt like, you know what, I’m at this point where I feel like I have so much ahead of me, I don’t want to be in the middle of the record label and somebody that, you know, I consider a friend,” the 36-year-old added. “So, I feel like I kind of removed myself from the situation.”