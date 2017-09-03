Steely Dan’s Walter Becker Dead at 67

Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker has died, according to his official website. He was 67.

No official cause of death was listed on his site, but TMZ reports that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was ill and underwent surgery last month.

Steely Dan, which was founded by Becker and Donald Fagan, were one of most acclaimed groups that came out of the ’70s. There were able to achieve mainstream success with 1972’s Can’t Buy a Thrill, which featured songs like “Reelin’ in the Years,” “Do It Again” and “Dirty Work.”

The band’s sound then evolved and they became critical darlings, with albums such as 1977’s Aja.

The band broke up after the release of 1980’s Gaucho, but reunited in 1993. They toured steadily since then releasing several more albums including 2000’s Two Against One, which won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

The group has been regularly touring the last few years, with their final show being at New York City’s Citi Field on July 29. Becker was recovering from an undisclosed illness at the time and was unable to perform at the show.