Spice Girls Reunion Rehearsal Photos Leak, Fans Want More

After a few photos leaked of the Spice Girls rehearsing for their reunion tour at a North London studio, fans were left wanting more.

Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), 46, arrived to rehearsals with her 12-year-old daughter Bluebell. Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), 43, was also photographed Monday wearing love-heart shaped sunglasses. Mel C (Sporty Spice), 45, also arrived at rehearsals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Missing from the group was Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), who has already announced that she won’t be joining the group, as well as Mel B (Scary Spice).

Mel B’s absence was glaring to some fans as it came in the aftermath of a reported fallout between her and Halliwell.

Last week, Bunton insisted that the Spice Girls tour will go on as scheduled despite claims of a fallout.

“Of course it’s happening, we are starting rehearsals on Monday!” she said on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday.

Fans wondered if the show would continue following Mel B’s revelation that she slept with Halliwell during the band’s heyday.

“She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it,” Mel B said.

“It’s all fine. We have all chatted about it. Listen, we had fun back in the day. I didn’t know anything else but you know, we are all good,” Bunton said.

“I must admit, I was like, ‘What about me?’ I felt a bit left out,” Bunton joked about her reaction to hearing about the alleged fling.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, Mel B nodded and smiled when asked if she and Halliwell had ever shared a bed “like that.”

“It was just that once,” she continued. “And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won’t deny it. Because it was just a fun thing.”

She later backtracked the claim, blaming the media for taking her remark “to new levels.” Halliwell also issued a statement denying the “disappointing” reports.

“It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother’s Day of all days,” the statement from Halliwell’s representative read. “She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family.”

Mel B’s absence may be attributed to the fact that she lives in Los Angeles, so it’s possible she could be arriving later.

The reunion tour is slated to begin on June 1 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester and run through June 15, where it will finish at Wembley Stadium in London.