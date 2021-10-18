Why Slipknot Just Canceled One of Their Upcoming Concerts

The flash flooding in Alabama earlier this month forced Slipknot to cancel the Knotfest Roadshow stop at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. The group was scheduled to perform there on Oct. 24, but the venue was flooded. Fans who bought tickets already will have their purchase refunded immediately.

“Due to flooding of the venue caused by recent storms in the area, we are unfortunately unable to play our October 24th show at Oak Mountain Amphitheater,” Slipknot shared in a tweet on Oct. 14. “All of our fans and everyone in Birmingham is in our thoughts and we look forward to coming back and playing for you all soon! Stay safe. Refunds will be available at point of purchase, tickets purchased online will be refunded automatically.”

Pelham was one of the hardest-hit areas during the heavy rainfall on Oct. 6, which led to flash flooding in the Birmingham area. According to the National Weather Service, 10.21 inches were reported in the Pelham area that night. Two people were killed in north Alabama due to the flooding, while two others were reported missing in central Alabama, reports AL.com.

Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow is a 26-date tour featuring the band and supporting acts Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange, reports Blabbermouth. The tour began on Sept. 25 in Des Moines, Iowa, the band’s hometown. The tour ends on Nov. 2 with a show in Phoenix. In a recent interview with the Oral Sessions podcast, band member Corey Taylor defended their strict COVID-19 safety protocols during the tour.

“All the bands are super rad and so stoked to be back on the road,” Taylor said, via Blabbermouth. “And we have such stringent restrictions that everybody is really, really happy about it. We’re doing our best to kind of set the standard so other bands, other tours can kind of come around and follow the example. Basically, [we’re playing] Live Nation-only venues, which require all staff to be vaccinated. It also means that at the gigs, you can either show a vaccination card or a negative test to come in. And it basically means that you’re masked at all times backstage. If someone pops positive, they’re quarantined and they stay behind.”

Slipknot released their most recentl album, We Are Not Your Kind, in August 2019. The album was big hit, topping the Billboard 200 album chart and spinning off the hits “Unsainted,” “Solway Firth,” “Birth of the Cruel,” and “Nero Fate.” They are reportedly working on their next studio album, which will be released in 2022. Slipknot has a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for their 2006 single “Before I Forget.”

