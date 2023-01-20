Skrillex Gets Candid About His Mental Health to Explain Why He 'Fell Off'

The DJ and pop singer Skrillex, once a prominent figure in the music scene, stepped back into the limelight this week after several years of obscurity. He opened up about his absence from music on Twitter following the release of his two 2023 singles, "Rumble" and "Way Back." On Jan. 15, Skrillex explained to fans on his 35th birthday why he's "been gone" and "put everything on ice, especially my projects/career." The Skrillex, real name Sonny Moore, wrote that he "had the toughest year of my life" in 2022, finding himself "with no drive and purpose for the first time in my life." "My mother passed away a few years back 2nd day of [Lollapalooza] tour in SA. I never ever coped with it…" he posted. "I drank the pain away and kept going.

"People ask why 'I've been gone' or 'fell off,' rightfully so. Like I said, 22 was sort of my tipping point, I had to put everything on ice especially my projects/ career," Skrillex tweeted, admitting he canceled festival appearances in order to focus on himself. "The truth is I didn't cancel sunset and movement festival because of my albums. It we because I was working on myself." He continued: "For the first time in 4-5 years I've found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here. "There's my bday tweet to you all.. Turing 35 for me was realizing the are certain f— you should not give, you'll be more free for that," Skrillex added, "Here's to 35 laps around the sun and to the f— I will no longer give.

People ask why “I’ve been gone” or “fell off”, rightfully so. Like I said , 22 was sort of my tipping point, I had to put everything on ice especially my projects/ career — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

"Lastly, the support you've all shown over the years does mean the world and I'll continue to work on myself and not get into a situation where I have to cancel shows / go into hiding." In addition, Skrillex has a new look to go with his renewed lease on life. He was known for his thick glasses and long, combed hair when he first appeared on the scene in his early 20s. The eight-time Grammy winner has removed his glasses, cut his hair, and grown a beard, bringing him newfound attention and admirers on social media. With his refocused outlook on a new beginning, Skrillex has also hinted that he'd be releasing a double album this year, teasing the initials QFF/DGTC. It remains to be seen if his sense of rejuvenation also extends to Skrillex's music.