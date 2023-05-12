Country rocker Koe Wetzel has canceled multiple upcoming concerts due to vocal issues. On Friday, Wetzel issued a statement on his Instagram page, revealing that all his weekend shows — starting with the one scheduled for Friday night in Alabama — have been postponed. The singer explained that his vocal health was in jeopardy, and doctors encouraged him to rest.

"It kills me to have to do this, but at last night's show in Nashville I felt my voice going out halfway through our set, Wetzel wrote. "Unfortunately, I woke up this morning not being able to speak at all. Saw the doctor this morning and he recommended taking the weekend off. That being said, tonight's show in Huntsville, AL and tomorrow night's show in Little Rock, AR have been rescheduled. We'll be back in Little Rock on July 21 and Huntsville on July 22. Your tickets will still be valid for the new date."

"Please check your email for information regarding refunds should you no longer be able to attend," Wetzel continued. "To all the fans who planned on coming out tonight, I sincerely apologize. No one is more upset than I am but y'all deserve a show better than what I could give this weekend. I apologize again and hope to see everyone soon."

Wetzel's concert cancellations come just days after fellow country singer Morgan Wallen revealed that he os canceling several weeks of his tour due to a similar issue. Taking to social media, the country singer shared a video message with his fans, revealing that his vocal issues have persisted and he has been urged to rest his voice. Wallen explained that he is canceling all shows for the next six weeks, which will impact concerts well into June, with intentions to reschedule.

"We're working on rescheduling all the dates during this time frame," Wallen explained, adding, "They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100%." He stated that he was told by doctors that if he "keeps singing" right now then he could "permanently damage" his vocal cords. "I hate it, but I love you guys," Wallen said. "And I appreciate all the support you always give me." He also offered, "This is just the choice I had to make."

The major tour cancellation comes weeks after Wallen incurred the ire of many fans for canceling a Mississippi concert at the last minute. On April 23, Wallen called off his Oxford concert right before he was set to perform. A message went up on the screens telling fans that he was unable to perform and that they would be receiving refunds. This sparked a lot of heated comments online, with many country music fans heavily criticizing the way Wallen handled the situation.