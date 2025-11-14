Singer-Songwriter Reveals Pregnancy While Appearing at ‘Running Man’ Movie Premiere

One popular singer-songwriter announced her pregnancy at the red carpet premiere of her brother’s hot new movie.

Leslie Powell, sister of A-list star Glen Powell, appeared on the red carpet for the upcoming remake of The Running Man with a noticeable baby bump.

The film is a new adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 novel of the same name, and was already once adapted for the big screen in a 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Glen Powell takes on the lead role in the new version.

“Baby’s first red carpet walk!!… SURPRISE!,” Leslie Powell wrote in an Instagram post. “We are so excited to announce Baby Gillespie coming in March!!”

Leslie Powell is an accomplished singer, with several songs used in plenty of TV and film promos. Her music has been used in sporting events like the Women’s World Cup and Super Bowl LIV.

She’s also good friends with her brother’s Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney, as Sweeney attended her wedding back in March.

The newest version of The Running Man hits theaters this weekend. It’s directed by the beloved British director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Hot Fuzz) and boasts quite the ensemble cast alongside Powell, including Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, William H. Macy, Emilia Jones, Jayme Lawson, and plenty more big names.