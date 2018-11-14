Suspect Arrested in Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapping Days After Music Video Shooting

The man suspected of pistol whipping and kidnapping rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in July was indicted after police arrested him last week.

Anthony Jamel Ellison was indicted by a grand jury on one count of conspiracy to obstruct commerce by robbery, one count of obstructing commerce by robbery and one count of carrying a firearm to commit a crime, TMZ reports.

He pleaded guilty to all three and awaits trial in federal prison in Manhattan after being arrested on Nov. 6 by federal agents on a federal warrant.

Sources connected to the incident say Ellison had been part of 6ix9ine’s management crew before his career took off. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Ellison is a known affiliate of the 9 Trey Bloods gang.

As previously reported, 6ix9ine was hospitalized in July after he was allegedly kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed of jewelry. The New York Police Department told The Associated Press that the 22-year-old said he was in the passenger seat of a car that was bumped by another vehicle. Two men reportedly exited said vehicle, approached his and forced him into their car, forcing him to call another man to bring him some personal property.

6ix9ine, whose real name is David Hernandez, reported that the men took an undisclosed amount of jewelry and left. Authorities said that he became uncooperative after filing the report and then was admitted to the hospital.

Page Six reported at the time that police sources said he had been followed from a strip club in Queens where he wore a $750,000 chain, which was reportedly swiped during the robbery.

In a similar, but unsubstantiated report, TMZ revealed different details of the incident, citing sources close to the rapper. In that version of the incident, 6ix9ine was allegedly accosted after driving home from a video shoot when another car blocked his driveway and three hooded gunmen pistol-whipped him, knocking him unconscious, and carried him to their car. They reportedly threatened to kill him if he didn’t hand over money and jewelry.

They allegedly entered his home, where the rapper gave them $750,000 in jewelry and between $15,000 and $20,000 in cash. The gunmen allegedly forced him back into the car and drove away, but he was able to escape by opening the back door of the car and asking a stranger for help. The stranger allegedly called 911 and an ambulance arrived.

After photos surfaced of 6ix9ine with a black eye and swollen cheekbone as a result of the attack, he took to Instagram. “No Hate,” he wrote. “Charge it to the streets.”

Last week, 6ix9ine’s music video shoot at a swanky Beverly Hills home was the target of a drive-by shooting. Police are searching for two suspects who fired multiple shots at the home, which 6ix9ine and Kanye West were inside of, and drove away. No one was hurt in the incident, although police did reportedly find that bullets had permeated two windows of the house.