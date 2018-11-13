Shooting at Tekashi 6ix9ine and Kanye Video Set Costs Label Nearly Half a Million Dollars

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s record label is out nearly half a million dollars after the apparent drive-by shooting that took place at the rapper’s music video shoot with Kanye West last week.

TMZ reports that Universal Music Group spent around $480,000 to fund the video shoot that was initially set to star 6ix9ine, West and Nicki Minaj. But the shooting brought production to a halt last week inside the swanky Beverly Hills mansion, and TMZ reports that the label has no plans to reschedule or reshoot.

In photos obtained by the news outlet of the interior of the home, which you can see here, crew members had covered the windows with multi-colored decals, which reportedly was to mimic 6ix9ine’s hair. Other expenses went toward special effects, lighting and salaries.

As previously reported, 6ix9ine and West were inside the mansion when shots rang out Thursday night. Neighbors called 911 to report the gunshots and a security guard told police that gunshots were audible from inside the home during video production.

In surveillance footage of outside the house’s gate, which you can see here, two gunmen can be seen firing off multiple rounds at the house around 10:30 p.m. One of the gunmen appears to say, “We got 30 seconds,” and the other responds, “OK,” just before they begin firing. They then quickly enter their respective vehicles; one, a light-colored sedan, speeds away, while the other backs up and presumably makes a U-turn.

At least one bullet went through a window of the home and one landed in what was supposed to be Minaj’s dressing room, according to TMZ. Police found at least five bullet casings near the house.

After the shooting, West reportedly left immediately. Minaj, who is featured on the song along with West, had not yet arrived on set.

Police are still searching for the shooters.

The $80 million estate is reportedly located on the prestigious Alpine Drive in Beverly Hills, which has been home over the years to celebrities like comedian Don Rickles and actors Gene Hackman, Donna Reed and Walter Matthau.

6ix9ine has reportedly been the subject of gang-related threats during his ongoing feuds with multiple West Coast rappers. In July, he told police that he was kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed of jewelry after he wound up in the hospital.

The New York Police Department told The Associated Press that the 22-year-old said he was in the passenger seat of a car that was bumped by another vehicle around 4 a.m. Two men reportedly exited the car and forced him into theirs, also forcing another man to bring some personal property of 6ix9ine’s. Authorities said that 6ix9ine became uncooperative after filing the report and then was admitted to the hospital.

“No Hate,” the rapper wrote on Instagram after the attack. “Charge it to the streets.”

Photo credit: Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor / Getty