Selena Gomez Performs Emotional New Single at American Music Awards

Selena Gomez debuted her new single, “Wolves,” during her performance at the 2017 American Music Awards. It was her first performance in over a year and came just two months after her successful kidney transplant.

Gomez also debuted a new platinum blond look before the AMAs. During the performance, she wore a white nightgown and sneakers. Some of her fans said she was lip synching.

Another fan called it one of her worst performances.

In September, the 25-year-old Gomez revealed that she had a kidney transplant. Her donor was her best friend, The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress Francia Raisa.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez wrote in the caption to a photo of the two friends in hospital beds. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Gomez took a break last year to focus on her health. She was diagnosed with lupus, an auto-immune disease, and has used her fame to raise awareness of the condition.

“Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made,” she wrote in September. “For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org.”

“Wolves” is Gomez’s first new song since Revival was released in October 2015. The album included the hits “Good For You,” “Same Old Love” and “Hands to Myself.” She won the Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist award at the 2016 AMAs and was nominated for Artist of the Year.