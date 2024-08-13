Salt-N-Pepa Rapper Calls out Southwest Airlines, Gets Lawyers Involved

Salt-N-Pepa's Pepa is sending a message to Southwest Airlines. The rapper, real name Sandra Denton, says she was kicked off the plane a few weeks ago due to seat discrepancy issues and now she's planning to potentially sue, TMZ reports. The Growing Up Hip-Hop star went live on social media during the ordeal. She claims that she was kicked off of a flight to Las Vegas, despite having purchased two tickets for medical reasons. She says that she was pressured to give up her additional seat because she wasn't in a cast, even though she had a knee brace on at the time. But that wasn't the end. She says she was approached a separate time on the flight to give up her additional seat when a man boarded the fully booked plane and was unable to find a seat. She called her assistant to help sort out the matter, but was asked to deplane, and the man was given her seat.

Pepa is now demanding the airline investigate the issue and preserve any evidence in case this turns into a lawsuit. In a legal letter obtained by TMZ Pepa's lawyers say that a male employee on the plane took "inappropriate and unnecessary action" in handling the situation.

Her attorneys believe that she was racially profiled and discriminated against. They also want an explanation or overview of how different procedures are handled in different matters.

Her attorneys say she's suffered from embarrassment, harassment, and loss of income over the ordeal. They demand the airline come up with a "fair and transparent resolution" of the matter. They also put the airline on notice that it should preserve all evidence and prevent the destruction and/or loss of any info tied to the matter. They provide Southwest Airlines with a deadline of the end of August to respond to the letter, or it seems they'll take further legal action.