Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Reveals His Cancer Returned During Quarantine

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood previously battled cancer, and he recently revealed that he fought the illness again during quarantine. Wood was previously diagnosed with lung cancer, which he revealed back in 2017, but now he says he was diagnosed with small-cell cancer while also quarantining from the Covid-19 pandemic. "I’ve had cancer two different ways now," he said while speaking to The Sun.

"I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown," Wood said. He later assured his fans, "I came through with the all-clear," and credits his clean and sober living style over the past decade — as well as his newfound faith in a "higher power" — for helping him overcome cancer. "I’m going through a lot of problems now, but throughout my recovery, you have to let it go. And when you hand the outcome over to your higher power, that is a magic thing," he said.

Wood continued, "That brings you back to the (AA and NA’s) Serenity Prayer: 'Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change.' That’s incredible. What will be will be, it’s nothing to do with me. All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power."

Back in 2017, when Wood revealed his initial cancer diagnosis, the legendary musican told The Daily Mail, "I was prepared for bad news but I also had faith it would be OK. Apart from the doctors, we didn’t tell anyone because we didn’t want to put anyone else through the hell we were going through. But I made up my mind that if it had spread, I wasn’t going to go through chemo, I wasn’t going to use that bayonet in my body."

After going through non-chemo treatment, Wood was eventually given a good report from his doctors. "I’m OK now. But I’m going to have a check-up every three months," the Rolling Stone rocker said. "They caught it early. People have to get checked. Seriously have to get checked. I was bloody lucky but then I’ve always had a very strong guardian angel looking out for me. By rights I shouldn’t be here."