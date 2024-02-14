Rock Music Icons Come Together for Charity Track to Help Teens With Cancer

Through a touching act of unity, numerous guitar legends and rock music icons came together to create a charity single to benefit teenagers with cancer. This initiative, spearheaded by Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It features a never seen before line-up of Knopfler's Guitar Heroes. David Gilmour, Ronnie Wood, Slash, Eric Clapton, Sting, Joan Armatrading, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Townshend, Joan Jett, Albert Lee, Brian May, and Tony Iommi were among the superstars who rose to the occasion.

"Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp," Knopfler said, per Good News Network. "And that first Pete power chord…man, I tell you. We were in that territory, and it was just fantastic.

"And it went on from there. Eric Clapton came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another. Then Jeff Beck's contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we've had is an embarrassment of riches, really."

The song, a new version of Knopfler's film anthem "Going Home," will be released on March 15. The original was released 41 years ago on the soundtrack to the movie Local Hero starring Burt Lancaster. Newcastle United's home games in England are still preceded by the memorable tune, which remains a staple of their team's home repertoire.

It was Knopfler's longtime collaborator Guy Fletcher who edited the contributions into a final piece, which included Roger Daltrey on harmonica, Ringo Starr on drums along with his son Zak Starkey, as well as Sting on bass. "(Jeff Beck's contribution) was absolutely meant to be," Fletcher said. "And what he did with it, it just brings you to tears."

Among the other performers on the track are Joe Bonamassa, Paul Carrack, Ry Cooder, Steve Cropper, Sheryl Crow, Peter Frampton, Vince Gill, Buddy Guy, Sonny Landreth, Alex Lifeson, Phil Manzanera, Dave Mason, John McLaughlin, Tom Morello, Rick Nielsen, Brad Paisley, Nile Rodgers, Mike Rutherford, Joe Satriani, John Sebastian, Andy Taylor, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Keith Urban, Steve Vai, Waddy Wachtel, Joe Walsh, and others.

As a result of the overwhelming level of support shown by his Guitar Heroes, Knopfler wanted to extend his deepest gratitude to every one of them for such a "sterling response." "I really had no idea that it was going to be like this."

It is expected that all of the net proceeds will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust in the UK and Teen Cancer America, both of which were founded by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who. They also established the Daltrey/Townshend Teen and Young Adult Cancer Program at UCLA Medical Center).

Several guitar makers have donated eight guitars signed by the contributing artists to raise further funds. Four of the eight guitars have already been sold for the U.S. charity.

Knopfler's guitar collection was sold at Christie's in January for over $8 million, of which 25% was donated to charity. One Gibson Les Paul signed by various artists from the project sold for nearly half a million dollars.

On March 1, Knopfler will auction off one of the guitars earmarked for Teenage Cancer Trust at a private event in Newcastle, England, ahead of Newcastle United's match against Manchester United on March 2. There will be a number of artists who participated in the song's production who will attend the match, where there will be a preview of a portion of the song to Newcastle United fans as they enter the stadium before the game begins. Preorder the EP extended play on CD or vinyl, as well as digitally via iTunes and other platforms.