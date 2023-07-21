Rock Duo Announces First New Single in 13 Years

Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová are bringing new music to their fans. On June 26, the musical duo, who won a best original song Oscar for "Falling Slowly" from the film Once, released their first new Swell Season song in 13 years, with "The Answer Is Yes" now available to stream.

With Irglová singing lead and Hansard joining as the song's second voice, the song celebrates the pair's recent victories and also their friendships. According to the group, the song sprang out of Hansard's trip to Iceland in May "to connect and discuss the upcoming tour with Irglová. As often happens with the two, the conversation turned bringing fresh and new energy to the upcoming shows and the two began sharing ideas and sketches of songs." Directed by longtime Swell Season collaborator David Cleary, the accompanying "The Answer Is Yes" music video gives a behind the scene look at Hansard and Irglová as they wrote and recorded at Irglová's studio in Iceland.

"Our music has been a part of people's personal journeys and love stories, so I wanted the song to be an acknowledgement of that and all that came before. I wanted it to be positive and joyous," Irglová told SPIN. "It's nostalgic in parts, but it also takes a look at where we both are now."

"The lyric is very honest and speaks very much to our story – it's basically me and her in a song," Hansard added. "When I write a song, I'm moving in several directions on purpose, and I like it. Mar speaks about something very clearly, and I really admire that too. The spirit of the song is, this happened, that happened, I was hurt, you were hurt. Was it all worth it? The answer is yes, of course. I just think that it's really powerful."

Just a year after releasing their debut album in 2007, the folk rock duo made their acting debut in the 2007 film Once, their song "Falling Slowly" for the film earning them an Oscar for best original song. Hansard and Irglová went on to release a 2009 follow-up album called Strict Joy. Following a years-long break, The Swell Season reunited in 2022 for a short North American tour. The band is currently traveling on their 15th-anniversary reunion tour, which kicked off on July 13 in Dublin and is set to conclude in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.