Rihanna Mourns Cousin Shot Dead After Spending Christmas Together

Two days after spending Christmas with her cousin, Rihanna is now mourning him after he was shot to death in Barbados.

The 29-year-old singer and rapper shared a series of Instagram photos with her 21-year-old cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyn, on Tuesday night. In the post, she called out for an end to gun violence.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!” she wrote, adding the hashtag #endgunivolence.

According to a local Barbadian news service, Alleyn was shot by a gunman several times while he was walking through the St. Michael area of the island around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Alleyne was walking through a track in the area of his house when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

He was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Rhianna later added a memorial panel to her Instagram Stories, with a black background, adding his handle, @merka_95.

“Rest up lil cuz,” she wrote, with emojis of praying hands, a crying face and a broken heart.

Alleyne’s Instagram account featured images of Rihanna, including one in which he wished her a happy birthday in February.

“Every day we are happy to have you in our lives. Happy Birthday cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true,” he wrote, adding the hashtags #LoveYouLoads and #wishyoumanymoretocome.

Police are currently searching the island for the shooter, and have asked anyone with information to contact the District A Police Station, Crime Stoppers or the nearest police station.

Earlier this month, Barbados police said there had been a significant increase in gun-related crimes on the island compared to 2016. Of the 28 murders committed so far this year, 22 were gun-related, the Daily Mail reports.