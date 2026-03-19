Rick Ross Takes Legal Action Against ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star

Rappers Rick Ross and Remy Ma are in a legal battle. Ross, aka Rozay, says the “Conceited” rapper is trying to use his name for an upcoming movie, and he’s not feeling it, TMZ reports.

Remy is planning to release a film called The Biggest Boss on her platform, The Remy Network. Per a letter sent by Ross’s attorneys, he is claiming the project features the unauthorized use of his music and trade name and demanding the project cannot be moved forward.

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Ross says it confuses his fans as it makes them believe he’s involved, which he is not. He says he received messages from fans about the project online.

A rep for Remy Ma tells TMZ: “Remy was personally unaware of the concerns raised regarding ‘The Biggest Boss’ and takes the matter seriously. She has maintained a personal and professional relationship with Rick Ross for more than 20 years and would never intentionally engage in any action that could harm his brand or cause offense.”

Per a description, the film follows a police officer who steals a drug dealer’s life story and turns it into a rap career. Fans believe it could be payback for Remy as Ross has been a public vocal supporter of fighter Claressa Shields, who is currently dating Remy’s estranged husband, Papoose. But Remy’s rep says it’s not the case.

“[Remy] has also reached out to [Ross] directly. Upon being made aware of the issue, the title was immediately removed from the platform. The Remy Network is now working closely with its partners to strengthen review processes and ensure that situations like this do not occur moving forward,” the rep says.

Remy and Papoose married in 2008. Rumors about a rift between the two began around 2024, when Remy was caught on camera getting cozy with a fellow battle rapper. She confirmed their split in a series of social media posts the same year and has since claimed that she was financially supporting Papoose while he abused her behind the scenes. Papoose has denied the allegations.