R&B Star Who Appeared on ‘Masked Singer’ Accused of Abandoning Club Appearance Over Firearm Policy

One beloved R&B singer from the early 2000s canceled a club appearance after the venue refused to let him and his team bring firearms inside.

Grammy-nominated singer Mario was set to host an event at Club Venom inside Levels, a venue in Norfolk, Virginia, on December 6.

He was one of the most popular singers of the decade in the early 00s, thanks to songs like the Grammy-nominated #1 hit “Let Me Love You.” In 2024, he appeared on season 12 of FOX’s hit reality series The Masked Singer, where he placed second.

“Norfolk, GET READY… the smoothest voice in the game is stepping into the 757 for ONE NIGHT ONLY!,” the venue’s Facebook post read.

But fans of the singer who attended never got to see him perform.

Later on in the evening, the venue posted a statement on Instagram clarifying why he never showed.

“The artist Mario and members of his entourage requested to enter the venue with firearms. In accordance with ABC regulations and Venom Lounge policy, firearms or illegal contraband are not permitted inside the club under any circumstances,” the post read.

The statement went on to say Mario opted not to enter the venue after being told he couldn’t bring guns inside.

“When entry was declined based on these regulations, the artist and his entourage chose not to enter the venue. In order to maintain the safety and well-being of our guests and staff, Venom Lounge made the decision not to proceed with the appearance,” the statement continued. “The safety of our patrons will always be our top priority. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and continued support.”

Mario has not yet commented publicly on his refusal to perform at the event.