R&B Legend D’Wayne Wiggins Dead at 84, Cause of Death Revealed

D’Wayne Wiggins, the guitarist and founding member of iconic R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!, died on Thursday after a battle with bladder cancer. He was 64.

Wiggins founded Tony! Toni! Toné! with his brother Raphael Saddiq and his cousin Christian Riley. The group went on to have multiple platinum-selling albums and several R&B #1 hits, including It Never Rains (In Southern California), Feels Good, and Whatever You Want.

Later on, Wiggins became the bandleader for D.L. Hughley’s Comedy Central series Weekends at the D. L. He released a solo album, Eyes Never Lie, in 2000.

Wiggins’ family released a statement about his passing on Instagram.

“With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones,” the statement said. “Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community.”

The members of Tony! Toni! Toné! were set to finally begin their long-gestating reunion album and tour by performing in California on March 22, but the group released a statement revealing Wiggins was out of commission due to medical issues.

In the statement on his death, his family wrote, “D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California… He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many.”

There is currently no further information on Wiggins’ passing.