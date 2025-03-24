Rapper With Hundreds of Millions of Streams Convicted For Attempted Murder: Latest on Kay Flock

NYC drill rapper Kay Flock avoided a murder charge at his trial last Thursday, but was convicted of several other charges, including attempted murder and racketeering.

The 21-year-old rapper, best known for his song Shake It with Cardi B, had a RICO case filed against him in 2023.

The Bronx native (whose real name is Kevin Perez) rose to fame in 2020 with a series of viral hit singles, and reached mainstream popularity for his 2021 debut The D.O.A. Tape.

Perez and seven associates were alleged to have been responsible for a series of shootings in the Bronx from 2020 to 2022, including one that resulted in the murder of 24-year-old Hwascar Hernandez after he was shot in the neck outside of a barbershop on December 16, 2021.

The rapper was convicted of racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, use of a firearm for attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm resulting in death.

A statement from acting U.S. attorney Matthew Podolsky identified Perez as the “leader of a neighborhood street gang,” and said the rapper “instilled fear across the community with his violent actions, and then threatened rivals, bragged about shootings, and taunted victims in his rap lyrics. But as a unanimous jury has now found, Perez can no longer hide behind his music, and instead will be held to account for his violent crimes.”

Perez is due to be sentenced on July 16.