Rapper Wakko the Kidd Seriously Injured in Robbery

Aspiring Los Angeles rapper Wakko the Kidd was seriously injured in a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood on Sept. 1. Another man walking with the rapper was also hospitalized for his injuries. The suspects approached the two men wearing masks and held them up at gunpoint, police said.

The two victims were at a Hollywood recording studio on Barham Boulevard late Thursday night and were followed home, the Los Angeles Police Department told FOX LA. When they returned to their home in North Hollywood, they were surrounded by multiple suspects with guns and wearing ski masks. Wakko the Kidd and his friend were shot multiple times before the suspects fled the scene in a white SUV.

When first responders arrived, they took the victims to a nearby hospital, where they underwent surgery. By Friday afternoon, they were still in critical condition. The name of the second victim was not released. The victims are 26 and 28 years old, LAPD Officer Drake Maidson told the Los Angeles Daily News.

On Monday, Wakko the Kidd posted a photo from his hospital bed, flipping off the camera in frustration. "Most of y'all know that I was shot and in critical condition," he wrote. "I wanted to let you know that I'm much better. I'm thanking God and sending a thank you to everyone that's been sending good vibes for me to be okay. I will be back in the studio real soon." Wakko then tagged several people in the music business that he looks up to, adding, "Anyone that can help me achieve my dream in music and entertainment Tap In."

The incident is the latest in several follow-home robberies in Los Angeles, leading the LAPD to establish a special task force on the issue. "People are targeted because they're driving a nice car or they have a nice watch on or a nice shopping bag or purse and things like that," LAPD Homicide Det. Freddy Arroyo told FOX LA. "It's unfortunate that's where we're at right now, but people are still being targeted for the items that they're wearing or the jewelry that they wear."

No further information on the incident was released. Anyone with information can call Arroyo at 213-486-6840, or the LAPD during non-business hours and weekends at 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or submit tips at LACrimeStoppers.org.