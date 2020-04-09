Rapper Chynna Rogers Dead at 25

Rising rapper and model Chynna Rogers has died at the age of 25. According to her manager, the rapper, who had ties to Kehlani, A$AP Mob, and more, was found dead in her native Philadelphia on Wednesday, Page Six confirms. Her family also confirmed the news in a statement, saying that “she was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.”

“Rest In Peace Chynna,” True Panther, her management team, announced in an Instagram post shortly after, sharing a gallery of images of Rogers. “Heartbroken. All the love to those she left behind. Goodbye angel.”

Rogers got her start in the industry at the age of 14 when signed with Ford Models after she was discovered by a scout at the Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park in Jackson, New Jersey, according to The New York Times. Doing catalog work for the agency for three years, during which she also appeared in a runway show for DKNY, she got her start in the music industry at 15 when she approached the rapper A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams on Twitter and asked to be his intern. A$AP Yams encouraged her to begin writing her own rhymes, she released her hit “Selfie” in 2013, which was followed by “Glen Coco” in 2014, and the EP “I’m Not Here. This Isn’t Happening” in July 2015. She also performed with A$AP Mob.

News of her death struck the music world and her fans alike, many taking to social media to pay tribute to the rising star.

REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS. ❤️👼 pic.twitter.com/xcFdnhs030 — A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) April 9, 2020

“Deeply sad to hear the tragic news of Chynna,” wrote one fan. “She was an inspiration to women, fashion and hip hop. Gone too soon, she is going to be really missed.”

“Seasonal depression, untitled, ninety, the conversation— literally her vibe grabbed me out of this dark a– place I was in and I would play her on rpt over & over,” shared another. “[Chynna] this hurt different, I’m shattered.”

ANGELS NEVER DIE PHILLYS FINEST pic.twitter.com/rgueQxvI1k — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020

On Thursday, a representative for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health confirmed to The Wrap that Rogers died of an accidental drug overdose. Throughout her career, Rogers was open about her struggles. She addressed her opiate addiction in her 2016 mixtape Ninety, which she released on her 22nd birthday, which coincided with her being three months sober. Speaking to Pitchfork at the time, she said that “it got to the point where I had to do something just to be able to get onstage and do my job. I didn’t like that.”

Rogers is survived by her father, Michael Magness; two brothers, Jeremy Payne and Michael Magness; and a sister Nala Magness. Her mother, Wendy Payne, died in 2017 at the age of 51.