Radiohead’s First Tour Dates Since 2018 Announced

After a long gap, Thom Yorke and friends are back again.

Radiohead, one of the most iconic rock bands of all time, is on the road again after their last tour in 2018.

The group will tour Europe in November and December of this year. A required pre-registration process opened last Friday on the band’s website.

“Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it,” drummer Philip Selway wrote in an Instagram post on the band’s official page. “After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead?”

The band will tour Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen, and Berlin.

Radiohead, made up of frontman Thom Yorke, brothers Jonny and Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien, and the aforementioned Selway got together in 1985. They signed to EMI in 1991 and their debut single, “Creep,” is one of the most famous rock songs of all time. The group has won six Grammy Awards, and five of their albums are on Rolling Stone’s list of The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.