R. Kelly Ex-Girlfriend Says She Contemplated Suicide After Physical Abuse

Kitti Jones, a former girlfriend of R. Kelly, is accusing the R&B legend of sexual assault and psychological abuse. She told Rolling Stone she even contemplated suicide.

Jones told Rolling Stone she met Kelly in June 2011 after he performed in Dallas. The DJ said she was a big fan of Kelly’s work and missed the show. But she got to meet him at a club in Mansfield, Texas. When they met in the club’s VIP section, he invited her to his next tour stop.

“I’m thinking, ‘I know he’s not inviting me.’ On the inside, I’m freaking out a little bit,” Jones recalled. “Did he really say that? He was everything that I thought. He was handsome. He represented a powerful man. He just owned the room [and had] all the things that make up that ‘Oh my God’ factor.”

Kelly gave her his number and asked her to text him hers. She did that as soon as she could. In his reply, Kelly told her to call him “daddy,” she claims. Jones thought it would be the start of an unprofessional relationship, so she left. Kelly later sent her a text that read “Sin pic” after she left, she claims.

That night was the start of a two-year relationship with Kelly. Two months later, he asked her to come to Denver and he would pay all her expenses.

When she got to her hotel room, “He brushed past me,” Jones recalled. “I’m thinking we’re going to hug or peck each other. But he plopped down on the couch and pulled out his penis and started pleasuring himself.”

Jones shrugged off the incident and they had oral sex at the hotel. She claims Kelly wanted to “train” her sexually.

“He was like a drill sergeant even when he was pleasuring me,” Jones told Rolling Stone. “He was telling me how to bend my back or move my leg here. I’m like, ‘Why is he directing it like this?’ It was very uncomfortable.”

Jones moved to Chicago to live in Kelly’s apartment in November 2011. She quit her job to be with him. A month after moving, she alleges that Kelly assaulted her after she brought up his 2008 child pornography case.

“I was putting my hand over my face and telling him I was sorry,” Jones said. “He would start kicking me, telling me I was a stupid bitch [and] don’t ever get in his business.”

Jones also claims Kelly forced her to have sex with another woman and said he taped everything. In August 2013, she thought about killing herself.

“I just said, ‘I’m gonna kill myself and it’s gonna be his fault,’” she told Rolling Stone. “‘I can either kill myself or kill him. What use am I when I walk out of here?’”

Jones claims Kelly attacked her again in November 2013, when they met in Dallas. They never met in person again. Today, she is trying to rebuild her radio career and created the non-profit Stop Protecting Your Abuser.

“Mr. Kelly is aware of the repeated and now evolving claims of [Ms. Jones],” Kelly’s representative told Rolling Stone in a written statement. “It is unfortunate that Ms. Jones, after public statements to the contrary, is now attempting to portray a relationship history with Mr. Kelly as anything other than consensual involvement between two adults. As stated previously, Mr. Kelly does not control the decision-making or force the actions of any other human being, including Ms. Jones, by her own admission. Any claim of wrongdoing of any kind or of mistreatment of any woman by him is false, ill-motived and defamatory.”

Jones is the latest woman to accuse Kelly of sexual assault. In July 2017, Buzzfeed published a bombshell report on Kelly’s alleged “sex cult.” More women came forward to Buzzfeed in August.