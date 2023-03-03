Pulp Bassist Steve Mackey Dead at 56

Steve Mackey, the bassist for longtime Britpop/rock band Pulp, has died. He was 56. Mackey's wife — stylist and fashion journalist, Katie Grand — took to the musician's Instagram to share the tragic news alongside a photo of her late husband. "After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey," Grand wrote.

"Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken," the grieving widow continued. "Steve was the most talented man I knew, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker. As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words." The post then ended with a message from Mackey's reps, "The family has asked for privacy at this time."

Pulp was originally founded in the late '70s, with Mackey joining the band in 1989. He played on five Pulp albums: Separations (1991), His 'n' Hers (1994), Different Class (1995), This Is Hardcore (1998), and We Love Life (2001). He later went on to work more behind the scenes, producing tracks with artists such as Kelis, The Kills, and The Horrors.

Mackey's former Pulp bandmates memorialized the bass player by sharing a photo of him on Instagram and including a heartfelt joint statement. "Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones," the band wrote.

"This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did. [And] it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we'd have done otherwise)," the band continued. "Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band. [And] we'd very much like to think that he's back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx."