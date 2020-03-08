Post Malone: Fans’ Concern Over Eye-Rolling Video Debunked

A video showing Post Malone rolling his eyes back into his head during a performance last week was among those used as “evidence” to suggest something was wrong with the 24-year-old singer. However, some fans are now pointing out that this is something he has done in past shows and is just part of his act. Post Malone and his father have already assured fans he is fine.

I just found this other tik tok and it’s starting to really worry me 🙁 I hope someone helps him real soon bc it is not looking so good pic.twitter.com/YPx6kaBiC0 — Isabel (@isabelforprez) March 6, 2020

One TikTok video shows Malone’s eyes rolling in the back of his head, as visible on the giant video board behind him, as he finishes “Rockstar.” He then drops the microphone and walks away from the center of the stage. This raised red flags for many fans.

“Stop saying it is nothing and pushing it aside,” one fan tweeted. “Post Malone is not okay look at his eyes and notice how he acts in this video there are many more on Toktok and other social media people are saying he is drunk and some say he is in drugs and honestly idk what to thinks at this.”

I still worry about his drinking though and I have for awhile. I hope he is okay but we never know forsure. Look at a lot of the musicians that died from overdoses. — 🌻 breanne (@brananamuffin92) March 6, 2020

On the other hand, some fans have suggested this is all part of his act. One tweeted a link to a performance from Feb. 14, showing Malone rolling his eyes at the end of “Rockstar” in the exact same way as the more recent videos.

“He does the same thing, his eyes roll back and he drops the mike and walks off. Its a part of the performance. Post Malone is fine,” one fan wrote.

“Would you all like to see his eyes roll back in his head again. It’s called performing!!” another chimed in. “If you can’t grasp the concept that this is what performers do on stage then you need to take a step back.”

Over on Reddit, fans shared their experiences from other concerts, and recalled Malone doing the same eye-rolling action.

“I saw him in Tampa on the first leg of the tour, he did the exact same thing during rockstar and many people have pointed out that he did it at shows they were at so I think it is good chance its a role and he’s being an entertainer,” one Reddit user wrote.

“He did the exact thing at the exact same moment during the Duluth show a few nights ago,” one fan wrote. “Part of the act. Not saying he’s okay, I just don’t think this is a sign of abuse.”

“He did something similar at the show i went to a while back,” another wrote. “Though it looks concerning I think hes very much just into the role.”

Videos showing Malone displaying concerning behavior during his latest Runaways Tour performances began going viral last week. During Friday’s show in Memphis, Malone interrupted his performance to tell everyone is he is not using drugs and is fine.

“People have been asking me if I’m OK or on heavy drugs. I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f—ing felt in my whole life,” he said. “That’s why I can bust my a— for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—… Anybody that’s concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic.”

Malone’s father, Rich Post, shared a video of Malone performing “Stay” on Feb. 27, playing guitar and singing without any issues.

“I’m getting tired of it y’all,” Post wrote on Friday. “What does this video say? Coherently playing the guitar while simultaneously singing? Seems a lot harder than accidental slips and stage theatrics.”

“I don’t want to come across as dismissive to those of you who have expressed concerned about Austin,” Post wrote in another message. “Your sincerity and kindness regarding him is certainly heartwarming and appreciated.”

Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, is touring to promote his new album Hollywood’s Bleeding. He also made his acting debut in the just-released Netflix movie Spenser Confidential.

Photo credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy