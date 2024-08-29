Popular Singer Leaves Band Over Sex Allegations: Taeil's NCT Exit Explained?

Moon Taeil, a prominent member of the K-pop boy band NCT, has departed from the group amidst serious allegations of sexual misconduct. The announcement, made by SM Entertainment on Aug. 28, has left fans reeling and raised questions about the future of one of South Korea's most popular musical acts.

SM Entertainment, NCT's management company, released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) detailing the circumstances of Taeil's departure. According to the Associated Press' (AP) translation of the original Korean text, the label stated, "We have recently confirmed that Taeil has been implicated in a criminal case related to sexual crimes."

The company's statement continued: "We recognized the seriousness of the issue, and we have decided that Taeil can no longer continue team activities. We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided that he will leave the group."

(Photo: Taeil of the K-pop group NCT. - SM Entertainment)

The announcement has garnered significant attention, with the statement reportedly viewed over 88 million times on the social media platform. SM Entertainment also noted that Taeil is "faithfully cooperating with the police investigation" and promised to provide updates as the case progresses. The company concluded its statement with an apology: "We deeply apologize for the controversy caused by our artist."

However, the specifics of the allegations remain unclear. The AP reported that they were unable to independently verify the existence of a criminal case against Taeil related to sexual crimes. Moreover, law enforcement authorities have declined to comment on the matter.

In a development that sheds some light on the timeline of events, a representative from the Seoul Bangbae Police Station revealed on Aug. 29 that Taeil had been "booked for a sexual offense in June" of the same year, according to Allkpop. This information has generated controversy, with some accusing the singer of concealing the investigation from his management, while others criticize SM Entertainment for potentially allowing a suspect in a criminal case to continue promotional activities.

The police have, however, refuted online rumors suggesting that Taeil's alleged offense involved a minor of the same sex. Beyond this clarification, details of the case remain scarce, per the outlet.

Taeil, 30, was an original member of NCT (Neo Culture Technology) since its inception in 2016. He was also part of the sub-unit NCT 127, which has gained considerable popularity both in South Korea and internationally.

The scandal has had immediate and far-reaching consequences. Several NCT members, including Jaehyun, who recently made his solo debut, have postponed all scheduled activities until further notice. All of Taeil's fellow NCT members have unfollowed him on social media platforms, with member Taeyong reportedly deleting all photos featuring Taeil.

Fan reaction to the news has been swift and intense. Reports have emerged of supporters destroying merchandise and burning photocards featuring Taeil. Many fan accounts dedicated to the singer have shut down, expressing their disappointment while offering support to potential victims.

This is not the first time NCT has faced controversy in recent months. Earlier in the summer, two other members of NCT 127, Johnny and Haechan, were accused of involvement in a sex scandal. SM Entertainment vehemently denied these allegations and threatened legal action against those spreading such claims online.

At that time, the company stated, "We have already gathered sufficient evidence regarding numerous posts related to these matters," and warned, "we will not overlook such criminal acts and will take legal action against those involved without leniency or settlement, regardless of their nationality."