Popular Country Singer Refunds All Concert Tickets After Snow Prevents Some Fans From Attending

Christmas came early for fans of one popular country singer.

Chris Young’s tour stop in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin last Saturday was somewhat snowed out due to intense weather in the area. Up to six inches of snow and ice fell upon the town, and harsh winds and snowfall made getting to the venue challenging.

Some fans were able to attend the concert, but most opted to stay home and not risk it. However, his current tour is titled “It Must Be Christmas,” and it’s probably a bit hard to postpone a Christmas tour date to January.

So, Young opted to play the show for all the fans that made it, but refund everyone’s tickets whether they attended the show or not.

“Thank you to the folks that braved the storm and made it out to the Wisconsin show. I waived my fee for this show so all tickets can be refunded. I have instructed the venue to refund tickets to the point of purchase, whether you were there or not,” he wrote on Instagram. “Your safety is of the utmost importance and is never taken for granted. Sending love to your families and I hope you have a safe and happy holiday.”

Young’s next tour date is tomorrow in Wabash, Indiana, followed by some stops in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

The country singer rose to prominence after winning reality competition Nashville Star in 2006, and subsequently became one of country music’s biggest names. He was named as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2017, one of the highest achievements in the genre.