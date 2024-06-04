Kate Nash, the talented singer-songwriter who rose to fame with her breakaway hit "Foundations," is finally experiencing her own happily ever after. Close friends of the artist have told The Sun that she is engaged to her long-time partner, Thomas Silverman, and the couple is planning to tie the knot later this year.

Nash's highly anticipated fifth studio album, 9 Sad Symphonies, is due out next month, so the news is perfect timing. A confidant shared, "Kate and Tom are engaged and are planning to get married later this year. They couldn't be happier and are such a lovely couple."

The pair have known each other since their school days, but their relationship has grown stronger since then. "They have been quietly dating for several years and actually met when they were at school," the friend added. Fate brought them back together, and now things are great."

In 2019, Nash gushed about Silverman, who is training to become a horticulturist, telling The Guardian, "He's the first boyfriend I've had that's a really good person. It turned into a bit of a Notting Hill romcom accidentally."

With new music on the horizon and a wedding on the way, 2024 looks to be a memorable year for the singer. "It's gearing up to be an amazing year for Kate. She's got new music, a set at Glastonbury, and will become Tom's wife," the friend told the outlet.

9 Sad Symphonies, set for release on June 21, will mark Nash's first album since her self-released fourth record, Yesterday Was Forever, in 2018. The latest single from the forthcoming album, "Millions Of Heartbreaks," showcases Nash's captivating vocals and demonstrates her ability to keep fans engaged even after her initial debut. In addition to her musical pursuits, Nash has also found success as an actress, starring opposite Alison Brie in the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy-drama series GLOW, which revolved around a women's professional wrestling circuit.

As Nash prepares to take the stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset just five days after her album release, fans are eager to see if 9 Sad Symphonies can match the success of her debut album, Made Of Bricks, which skyrocketed to the top of the UK charts upon its release in 2007.

With a new album, a Glastonbury performance, and a wedding to plan, Kate Nash is undoubtedly in for a whirlwind summer. Her supporters, however, are thrilled to see that she is back on top of her game, personally and professionally.