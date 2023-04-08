Pop Smoke Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty, Is Sentenced

One of four men charged in the killing of rapper Pop Smoke during a robbery gone wrong at a Hollywood Hills mansion rental in 2020 pleaded guilty to his role in the ambush. The Associated Press reports a 20-year-old accepted a plea of voluntary manslaughter. He was 17 at the time of the killing. He also pleaded guilty in Inglewood juvenile court to home invasion robbery and will serve four years and two months in a juvenile facility. Because he was a minor at the time of the crime, his name is not being released to the public. Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed on Feb. 19, 2020, while he was staying in during a four-day trip to LA. Hours before the shooting, he posted packages on social media that reporetdly showed the home address. A 911 call from a friend of someone in the house reported armed intruders inside the home. He was in the shower when masked robbers approached him. Video footage captured some images from outside of the home. During a struggle, one attacker, who was 15, pistol-whipped the rapper and shot him three times in the back. He died from his injuries.

The robbers ran away with the rapper's diamond-studded Rolex watch and sold it for $2,000, according to testimony from a detective. Along with the 20-year-old, Corey Walker, who was 19 then, and Keandre Rodgers, who was then 18, was also charged.

Pop Smoke burst onto the scene 2018 and broke out with "Welcome to the Party." He gained more traction when Nicki Minaj dropped a verse on a remix.

He was lauded for his distinct sound, almost identical to 50 Cent, but more raspy and gritty. His debut album was released after his death. 50 and the young rapper had a bond before his death, leaving the Power creator at a loss for words after his death. However, 50 continued speaking about his death until justice was served.