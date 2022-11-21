Pink Praises Olivia Newton John Before Stunning Tribute to Late Star at 2022 AMAs

The 2022 American Music Awards were graced by Pink's moving tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John in her second performance of the night. Taking to the stage, the singer flawlessly belted the high notes on the classic Grease ballad, "Hopelessly Devoted to You," which Newton-John famously sang as Sandy in the 1978 film. In contrast to most of the night's other performances, Pink didn't have backup dancers or flashing lights to accompany her. Still, this extra space allowed the song's powerful, emotional nature to shine, and Newton-John's portraits behind her made the tribute even more moving.

As Pink walked the red carpet, she honored Newton-John, who passed away on Aug. 8. "She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being," the artist told Entertainment Tonight. "I loved her voice. My daughter just got done doing Grease in her theatre production, and she actually helped me learn the song." After news of Newton-John's death broke in August, Pink posted a black-and-white photo of herself with the then-73-year-old on Instagram to mark her passing. "I met her maybe three times- and she was an absolute angel. One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met," she wrote. "Kindness personified. May she Rest In Peace, and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time."

Along with her tribute to Newton-John, Pink performed her new single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again." The song and accompanying music video were released on Nov. 4 by the artist, who attended the AMAs with her family. This video shows her roller-skating and dancing through a grocery store before turning it into a party. The 43-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight she was gearing up to skate and perform in line with her high-flying performances at past AMAs."It's possible," Pink teased when asked if it's possible to see her recreate the memorable video on skates. "I like to give people a reason to pray. "AMAs always lets me do really wild stuff," she added. "I was walking to the elevator at the hotel, like a week ago, for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the guy that was helping me with the elevator was like, 'Hey, last time you were here, you were hanging on the outside of the building.' I was like, 'How many people do you get to say that to?'" The 2022 American Music Awards aired live Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.