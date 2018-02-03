Pink Gets Flu Ahead of Super Bowl, National Anthem Performance in Question

Pink says she has the flu, calling her planned national anthem performance at Super Bowl LII into question.

The “What About Us” singer is slated to perform the “Star Spangled Banner” ahead of Sunday’s championship game, which features the New England Patriots facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Pink revealed on Instagram that she has the flu, which is making her rehearsals challenging.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” Pink wrote. “I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

She continued, “I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare.”

As of the posting, the singer says she still intends to persevere and perform.

“I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?!” she wrote. “I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win.”

If she pulls it off, this will be the second high-profile TV appearance for Pink in 2018, following her Grammy performance.

Previous national anthem performers include Luke Bryan, Beyoncé, Billy Joel, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks, Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys.

In addition to Pink’s performance, the Super Bowl will also feature a halftime show led by Justin Timberlake.

Super Bowl LII will air Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.