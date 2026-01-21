Pavement Announces 7 Summer Concerts in the US

One of the most influential American rock bands of all time is doing a surprise reunion tour.

Pavement, the group of indie rockers from Stockton, California, is doing a brief but very welcome tour across the U.S. this summer.

It seemed that the group was essentially finished, as the group hasn’t released any new music since 1999 and went on an extensive farewell tour in 2022. But last year, the band issued a Greatest Hits album titled Hecklers Choice: Big Gums and Heavy Lifters and produced a well-received documentary on the band’s career from popular director Alex Ross Perry while doing a couple one-off shows, stoking the flames of a potential reunion tour.

While the tour isn’t extensive—just seven stops across ten days—it’s an encouraging sign for fans of the band that the group may be getting back together after all. The band received an unexpected bit of fame in recent years when their 1999 B-side “Harness Your Hopes” became popular among Gen Z thanks to TikTok. Since then, the band has had new life and is popping up all over Spotify charts.

The band is often cited as one of the most influential indie rock groups of all time, in part due to their general success as a band despite their reluctance to ever sign with a major label. Various prominent music critics have called them the best band of the 1990s as time has went on, with Pitchfork saying in 2025 that the band’s debut album Slanted and Enchanted is a perfect 10 out of 10 in a re-review.

Read below for the group’s upcoming tour dates.

07-17 Oakland, CA – Mosswood Meltdown

07-18 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

07-21 Minneapolis, MN – Palace Theatre

07-22 Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

07-23 Cleveland, OH – Agora

07-25 Richmond, VA – The National

07-27 Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium