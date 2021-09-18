Oasis Frontman Liam Gallagher Shares Aftermath of Facial Injury Following Fall From Helicopter

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher mysteriously fell out of a helicopter this weekend, a day after performing at the Isle of Wright Festival. Gallagher, 48, joked that the photo of his facial injuries would be the cover of his next album. The “Shockwave” singer declined to share details of the injury, and instead had fun with his fans whenever they asked what happened to him.

“So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x,” Gallagher wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo showing a giant bandage over his nose. Gallagher also had scrapes along the bridge of his nose and under his eyes. Gallagher shared the photo a second time, joking that it will be the “cover shoot” for his next album. “C’mon you nose,” he joked.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/MSVR1C6EXk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021

Many of his fans asked for details about the injury, but Gallagher characteristically refused to give a straight answer. “How the hell did you fall out of a helicopter, Liam?” one fan asked. “You tell me,” he replied. Another person asked if there was any security footage of the incident, and Gallagher joked it would be featured in his next music video.

“Reckon he missed the side step after it had landed and face planted, and because that’s not very rock n roll he’s not mentioned the height of the fall,” one person wrote. “100 thousand feet you bumbaclart,” Gallagher responded. “Damn, you really are gonna live forever… big love though, hope [for a speedy] recovery,” another fan wrote to the singer.

Gallagher is best known as the lead singer of Oasis, alongside his older brother Noel Gallagher. The group split in 2009 after Noel left. Since then, Gallagher recorded albums with Beady Eye and as a solo artist. His most recent studio album is Why Me? Why Not., released in 2019. In a recent interview with Absolute Radio, Gallagher said he has two albums ready to go.

“I’ve got like one that’s a bit mad and one that’s a bit more like kind of whatever normal is, a bit more classic. So, we’re just going to wait and see which one we should put out, you know what I mean?” Gallagher explained, via NME. “But I’ve been busy, man, so I can’t wait. Just got to get these gigs out of the way and next year gonna proper own it!” Gallagher and Noel are also executive producers on the upcoming documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996, which hits theaters on Sept. 23.

