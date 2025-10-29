NFL Announces Sting Will Headline Super Bowl Concert

Sting is taking on Super Bowl weekend!

The “Every Breath You Take” singer, 74, will headline the Super Bowl LX Studio 60 concert on Feb. 6 — two days before the Big Game kicks off at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

On Tuesday, On Location, the NFL’s hospitality provider, announced the Super Bowl-branded concert would be taking place at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, promising “a weekend of unforgettable music entertainment at one of San Francisco’s most iconic venues” with an “opportunity to see artists up close and personal.” Tickets start at $750 for Sting’s show.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 26: Sting performs onstage during his “STING 3.0” World Tour at Eventim Apollo on October 26, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)

A second night of the concert’s festivities is scheduled for Feb. 7, but no performers have been announced yet for day two as of publication.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show itself will be headlined by Bad Bunny — a decision that’s drawn ire from many conservatives, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and President Donald Trump.

Despite the backlash, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell defended the selection of the “DtMF” artist last week, saying, “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show and that he understands the platform that he’s on. I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

He continued that Bad Bunny is “one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” and that the decision had been “carefully thought through.”

“I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism,” Goodell told reporters. “It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.”

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – JULY 11: Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: “No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui” Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

When Bad Bunny was announced as the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer last month, he released a statement expressing his excitement at the opportunity.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history,” he said at the time. “Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”