Nelly's Major Music Festival Performance Abruptly Cut Short

Nelly's performance on day two of Stagecoach came to an unexpected end. In Indio, California, during Saturday's festival, the "Country Grammar" rapper's set was abruptly halted as midnight approached. During the 48-year-old rapper's performance of his hit single, "Dilemma," the music suddenly cut out, and he briskly left the stage without warning, according to Variety. The "Late Night In The Palomino" set treated fans to some of the rapper's biggest hits, including "Country Grammar," "E.I.," "Ride Wit Me," and the country/crossover hit featuring Tim McGraw "Over and Over." While onstage with his brother and fellow St. Lunatic, City Spud, the rapper also covered Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man."

Country superstar Breland joined Nelly onstage as well. Nelly took to Instagram before his set to thank festival attendees but did not mention that his set would end early. "Closing @stagecoach 2023 …!!!! @drinkmoshine we ⬆️⬆️⬆️.. !! ALL WE MAKING IS HISTORY..!!," the performer wrote alongside a picture of his view from the stage. In a second post, Nelly gave a shoutout to Breland. "This guy is sooooo "HIM" so creative I'm so proud to call him my brother… incredible @breland ..!!!," he wrote next to a photo of them on stage. Nelly recently sparked fan speculation after he was spotted with longtime collaborator and ex Ashanti holding hands and sitting next to each other at Gervonta Davis' boxing match. In addition, the two recently performed their hit single "Body on Me" on stage for the first time in years. Ashanti and Nelly dated for a decade before they broke up in 2013.

Their split was triggered by Nelly's infidelity, as documented in her single "Scars," which appeared on Braveheart, her 2014 album. Soon after, Nelly dated model Shantel Jackson, who previously dated boxer Floyd Mayweather. They later appeared on a reality show together and got engaged. The two were together for seven years before splitting up, and Ashanti hasn't had a public relationship with anyone since she split from Nelly, so fans have wondered if the pair are back together. On Watch What Happens Live, Ashanti revealed a few years ago that she hadn't been in touch with Nelly since their split. During the Ja Rule/Fat Joe Verzus battle, they saw one another for the first time and hugged, which was caught on camera. A few weeks after the mini-reunion, Nelly told a media outlet that the reunion "ain't bad," making it seem like they were still in touch.