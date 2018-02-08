Nelly Alleged Rape Case Evidence Released

A criminal case of sexual assault against Nelly has been dropped, but police have released all the evidence gathered in the investigation.

See the photos obtained by TMZ here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The slew of evidence includes photos and surveillance footage from the scene on the night of the rapper’s arrest. Among the visual evidence are photos of the bed that accuser Monique Greene described in her lawsuit, as well as images of Nelly in handcuffs during his arrest and pictures of his tour bus.

Greene, 21, sued the entertainer with charges of sexual assault and defamation in December after she claimed he forced her to have sex after they each attended a Seattle club on October 6. TMZ reports the case was dropped, largely because the accuser refused to testify.

Greene’s suit said she worked as a host at the club where Nelly performed, but she was not on the job that night. After the show, she was drinking alcohol and chatting with the rapper and his crew. Nelly invited her to an after-party, then she got into an SUV with him.

She claimed the vehicle took them to the “Dilemma” rapper’s tour bus, which was parked outside a Walmart, as corroborated in the photo evidence. She walked onto the bus and he led her to the back room — his bedroom.

According to Greene’s lawsuit, she sat on the bed and Nelly began masturbating. He proceeded to have sex with her without consent, both orally and vaginally. The woman claims she tried to dissuade him by telling him to wear a condom, but he refused to stop.

After the encounter, Greene said she screamed and begged to get off the bus, so an entourage member pushed her out. Nelly threw a $100 bill at her and said, “Bye bye,” she claimed.

She called an Uber from the parking lot and called 911 while Nelly taunted her from inside the bus. When police arrived and questioned Greene and Nelly, he was arrested for second degree rape, while she was taken to a medical center for evaluation.

Following the dropped case, Nelly’s attorney revealed his plan to countersue Greene, though no public charges have been filed as of January 12.

“It comes as no surprise that Ms. Green filed a lawsuit against Nelly seeking money after we announced our intention to hold her accountable,” Nelly’s attorney Scott Rosenblum told TMZ. “We always believed her accusation was motivated by greed.”