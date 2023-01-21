Neil Young Pays Emotional Tribute to David Crosby

Neil Young shared his public tribute to David Crosby on Friday as news of his death sank in for the music industry. Young and Crosby worked closely together for years – most notably in the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. In a post on his personal website, Young mourned his friend and cherished those days and the music they made together.

"David is gone, but his music lives on," Young wrote. "The soul of CSNY, David's voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play together. 'Almost Cut My Hair,' 'Dejavu,' and so many other great songs he wrote were wonderful to jam on and Stills and I had a blast as he kept us going on and on. His singing with Graham was so memorable, their duo spot a highlight of so many of our shows."

"We had so many great times, especially in the early years," Young continued. "Crosby was a very supportive friend in my early life, as we bit off big pieces of our experience together. David was the catalyst of many things. My heart goes out to Jan and Django, his wife and son. Lots of love to you."'

Young concluded by addressing Crosby directly. He wrote: "Thanks David for your spirit and songs, Love you man. I remember the best times! Neil."

Crosby passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18 2023 at the age of 81. His cause of death has not been specified, though he struggled with various health issues for many years. He is survived by his wife Jan and his four children. Jan and their son Django were reportedly with him at the time of his passing.

Crosby embodied the archetype of the 20th-century rockstar in many ways, including a reputation for being lovable but difficult to work with. Many accounts say that this is why he left his band The Byrds in 1967 and why Crosby, Stills & Nash dissolved for the first time in 1971. Before they did, however, they released one hit album as a trio and three more with Young.

Later reunions would bring even more hit songs, but the tensions within the group never completely dissipated. In 2014, Young was even quoted as saying that he'd never perform with Crosby ever again. That rift was heartbreaking for some long-time fans, so seeing Young's heartfelt eulogy for Crosby will likely be refreshing.