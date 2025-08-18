Multi-Time Grammy Winner Flaco Jimenez Has Died

Flaco Jiménez, the six-time Grammy Award-winning accordionist who shaped the conjunto or Tejano music of South Texas music over seven decades, died on July 31. He was 86.

“It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jimenez,” Jiménez’s family wrote in a post on Facebook. “He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely. Thank you to all of his fans and friends — those who cherished his music. And a big thank you for all of the memories. His legacy will live on through his music and all of his fans. The family requests privacy during this time of sadness and [grieving].”

Jiménez’s family did not share any details about the musician’s cause of death, but continued on to thank his many fans in an Aug. 8 post following his celebration of life. “Thank you to everyone who attended Flaco’s Final Curtain Call—in person or online—to celebrate his life and legacy,” they wrote. “Your love and support gave him the beautiful send-off he deserved.”

Flaco Jimenez of the Texas Tornados during 21st Annual SXSW Film and Music Festival – Austin Music Awards Hall of Fame Presentation by BMI at Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texes, United States. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)

“Flaco touched countless lives, and the outpouring of support from friends, the community, and across the state was a true testament to the impact he made,” they continued, adding to everyone who helped make the memorial possible, “We are grateful from the bottom of our hearts.”

Born in San Antonio, Texas in 1939, Jiménez began performing music at just 7 years old alongside his father, conjunto music pioneer Santiago Jiménez. By 15, Jiménez began recording music with Los Caporales, eventually shifting his focus from the bajo sexto to the accordion.

Throughout his career, Jiménez performed as a soloist, session musician for artists including Dr. John, Ry Cooder, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones, and as a member of the Texas Tornados and Los Super Seven. In 1972, he released his first solo album, Una Sombra, after which he would go on to release more than 25 others.

Jiménez would win six Grammy Awards between 1987 and 2015, including a Lifetime Achievement award.

Flaco Jimenez, accordeon, performs at the Melkweg on 19th july 1987 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

( photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

Following his death, Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, released a statement paying tribute to the “towering talent and open heart” of Jiménez.

“Flaco Jiménez was a paragon of Tejano conjunto music—exemplifying not only its sound, but its culture-blending spirit with his richly melodic accordion playing. Whether he was recording with Bob Dylan, Linda Ronstadt, or the Rolling Stones, or working with his own supergroup, the Texas Tornados, Flaco drew millions of listeners into a rich musical world they might not have discovered on their own,” the statement read. “‘Streets of Bakersfield’ by Dwight and Buck wouldn’t have been the same without his sparkling touches. Neither will a music community that cherished his towering talent and open heart.”