Multi-Platinum Songwriter Killed His Girlfriend, Police Allege

Multi-platinum songwriter J. Wright was arrested this week, with police alleging that they have reason to believe he may have killed his girlfriend. Complex reports that on Sunday officers in Davenport, Iowa discovered the body of 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs. They had been responding to a disturbance at the residence where she was found dead inside.

Originally from Durham, North Carolina, Bibbs was said to be Wright's girlfriend. Wright, whose first name is Justin, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with first-degree murder. he was granted a $500,000 bond, but only the terms that it be cash-only. A local Fox TV station affiliate reported on the charges, stating that Wright requested a court-appointed lawyer, and claimed that he had all of his possessions stolen in November. He also stated that he has been living out of hotels. "I’m not making anything right now," he reportedly told the judge.

New: Multi-platinum songwriter J. Wright arrested in Iowa for allegedly killing girlfriend. Full story: https://t.co/OCjXSr5Dq4 pic.twitter.com/m6sTOTp6tr — Complex (@Complex) May 12, 2021

Wright is a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and launched a company named Camp Entertainment Worldwide in 2011. He's worked with some major hip-hop stars, such as 21 Savage, Future, Timbaland, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled, and Bow Wow. This is what led the entrepreneur to become a multi-platinum songwriter.

According to Neighborhood Talk, one of Bibbs' family members commented on a social media post about the situation and confirmed their relationship. "They were dating and Justin manipulated & controlled her, she was trying to leave,” the family member wrote on one of Wright's posts. "You took her to Iowa and killed her on Mother’s Day, you threatened to kill my daughter also a few ago in ATL."

The family member's statement continued, "You brainwashed & manipulated my cousin and tried to turn her against us. I hate she loved you, I hate she ever met you." At this time, it is unclear if Wright has been released on bond.