MTV VMAs 2018: Jennifer Lopez Dazzles Viewers With Epic Vanguard Performance

Jennifer Lopez added another award to her shelf Monday night, receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to recognize her career in pop. Lopez’s performance dazzled viewers at home, providing a reminder of why she has remained a powerful force in music for more than two decades.

I’m loooving this #JLO #VMAs performance right now bringing back some classic and looking amaaaaaaaazzzzzzzzing pic.twitter.com/HMI5kncZgb — Emily 🌼🌸🌹 (@speakloveonly) August 21, 2018

Lopez is the first Latin artist to receive the award, which she called an “overwhelming” honor earlier this month.

“That’s always an amazing thing because you want everybody to know that they have a fair shot at anything in this life,” she said in a statement. “If I could be the first to do anything, it’s not about me, it’s about everybody else, it’s about them.”

“I got so emotional, it was embarrassing almost,” Lopez told Jimmy Fallon about her reaction to winning the award. “It’s been surreal. When your idols get these rewards It’s hard to imagine yourself [getting one].”

Can we take a moment and appreciate Jennifer Lopez #VMAs performance because every time she come on to perform she kill it every time — 𝒜𝓁𝑒𝓍𝒾𝓈 𝒞𝒽𝒶𝓃𝓉𝑒𝓁𝓁 (@Itsalexissc_) August 21, 2018

Lopez has been nominated for 23 VMA Moonman statues, and has won twice. In 2000, she took home Best Dance Video for “Waiting For Tonight.” In 2002, “I’m Real (Murder Remix)” won Best Hip-Hop Video.

This year, Lopez was nominated twice for her new single “Dinero,” featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B. The video was nominated for Best Collaboration and Best Latin Video.

I live for old school JLo #VMAs — Bree (@EeazyBreezy) August 21, 2018

Lopez’s performance was a medley of her best-known hits. Some of those hits include “I’m Glad,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Get Right,” “If You Had My Love,” “Let’s Get Loud” and, of course,” Jenny From The Block.”

Lopez’s MTV performance came the night after her NBC drama Shades of Blue ended. Before the show aired, Lopez took to Instagram to give a heartfelt goodbye to the three-season show.

“Guys it’s sad to think in less than a half hour will be the end of an era for me and the #shadesofblue family,” Lopez wrote. “Three amazing seasons, it’s been an emotional rollercoaster… and I wouldn’t have had it any other way!! So proud of this show! And Harlee Santos, what a strong, beautiful character…I will carry this experience with me always… join me for the last moments, why don’t you… we can say good bye together.”

Jennifer Lopez is an actual pop star. #VMAs — Guillermo Flores 🌐 (@GuillermoxF) August 21, 2018

Lopez’s next big project is Second Act, co-starring Vanessa Hudgens and Milo Ventimiglia. The romantic comedy opens in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

The most recent recipients of the Video Vanguard award are Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Kanye West and Rihanna. Last year’s winner was Pink.

