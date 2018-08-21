2018 MTV VMAs: ‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman Cradles Wife’s Baby Bump on Red Carpet

The newest Catfish baby made their debut on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet as star Nev Schulman cradled wife Laura Perlongo’s baby bump for the cameras.

Monday, the MTV reality TV couple looked every bit the happy expectant parents as they posed for the paparazzi, with Schulman striking a goofy smile and Perlongo looking glowing in a red suit and casual white crop top.

The couple revealed just last week that they were expecting their second child together with a hilarious Twitter announcement.

“WE GOTTA BUN IN THE OVEN! see ya in January lil’ guy,” Schulman wrote along with a picture of him, Laura and their daughter Cleo James looking at an actual bun in the oven.

Schulman has been going through a lot of personal changes recently, including saying goodbye to his Catfish co-host Max Joseph, who recently announced he’d be leaving the series after seven seasons.

“Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish,” Joseph said in a statement earlier this month. “Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I’ve learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev [Schulman] and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes.”

“For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it,” he added. “With Catfish still going strong after 7 seasons, 115 episodes, 31 specials and showing no sign of slowing down, I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit. Although I have a heavy heart, I am also excited for everything that’s to come for myself, for Nev, for our crew and for the show. Thank you for watching, thank you for the love and for the memes.”

Schulman responded with his own statement soon after.

“Working with Max on Catfish has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” he said. “What started as a casual friendship quickly turned into a brotherhood. Thanks to Max, over the last six years I’ve learned as much about the internet and society as I have about myself. Max isn’t just a co-host, he’s a partner. His ability to listen, empathize and advise is astounding. Nobody cuts through the noise and dishes the hard truth better than he does. I’m going to miss him a lot. He’s my best friend and one of the best colleagues anyone could hope for.”

“As sad as I am though that Max is leaving the show, it brings me great joy to know that he is following his heart,” he continued. “While selfishly I’d love to keep him all to myself, I know that unleashing the creativity and passion that he has will benefit so many of us. If you don’t already know about Max’s amazing work as a filmmaker, check out his website maxjoseph.com. Good luck, my friend, and there’s really no excuse why you can’t video chat in from time to time.”

Photo credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images