Motorhead Guitarist Eddie Clarke Dies at 67

Motörhead “classic” band member Eddie Clarke has died after a battle with pneumonia. He was 67 years old.

The band announced the guitarist’s passing in a statement on its official Facebook page on Thursday.

“We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight… Edward Allan Clarke – or as we all know and love him Fast Eddie Clarke – passed away peacefully yesterday,” the group wrote.

“Ted Carroll (who formed Chiswick Records) made the sad announcement via his FB page, having heard from Doug Smith that Fast Eddie passed peacefully in hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia,” it added.

As the news of Clarke’s death spread, tribute began to pour in from former members of the heavy metal group.

Phil Campbell, current guitarist in the London-based rock band, said, “Just hear the sad news that Fast Eddie Clarke has passed away. Such a shock, he will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock-n-roller. RIP Eddie.”

Mikkey Dee, a drummer in the band’s later years, added, “Oh my f—ing God, this is terrible news, the last of the three amigos. I saw Eddie not too long ago and he was in great shape. So this is a complete shock. Me and Eddie always his it off great. I was looking forward to seeing him in the UK this summer when we come around with the scorps… Now Lem and Philthy can jam with Eddie again, and if you listen carefully I’m sure you’ll hear them, so watch out!!! My thoughts go out to Eddie’s family and close ones.”

Clarke was considered one of the “classic” members of Motörhead, along with frontman Lemmy (Ian Fraser Kilmister) and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor, who both died in 2015. The group was formed in London in 1975 by Lemmy, guitarist Larry Wallis and drummer Lucas Fox, but most of the band’s best-selling albums featured Clarke and Taylor.

Clarke was lead guitarist in the band from 1976-1982. Following his exit from Motörhead, he developed another band, Fastway, who supported AC/DC during a 1992 tour of Europe.